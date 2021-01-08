Man-Bat #1 preview pits Kirk Langstrom against Batman

DC has released a preview of interior pages from its long-delayed Man-Bat limited series from writer Dave Wielgosz and artists Sumit Kumar, Romulo Fajardo Jr. and Tom Napolitano, which was initially planned to kick off last year. Now due out in February, DC is showing off some of what's in store for Kirk Langstrom as he embarks on his latest solo title.

DC's five-issue Man-Bat limited series, originally planned to launch in May 2020, was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which led to widespread shutdowns across the comic book industry and caused most major publishers to alter their planned publication schedules. Man-Bat #1 has since been resolicited for February 2.

"Man-Bat is on the run from the law following a horrific night of blood and mayhem on the streets of Gotham City," reads DC's description of the Man-Bat limited series, which puts Langstrom's monstrous alter ego up against several DC heroes.

"But the police aren’t what Kirk Langstrom’s monstrous alter ego should worry about… it's Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad!," it continues. "To undo the damage he has caused, Man-Bat must seek a cure for the innocents he has injured, all while staying out of the deadly sights of the world's most dangerous mercenaries!"

Here's the gallery of pages:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: DC)

"For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego Man-Bat and the serum that transformed him," DC's release states. "But he's finally hit rock bottom following a devastating setback, and he's going to take out his anger on every single citizen of Gotham City."

"Will the combined might of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will this just be the start of Man-Bat's devastation?"

Man-Bat #1 goes on sale on February 2.

