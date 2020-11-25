Mads Mikkelsen confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

It's official, Muggles and magic folk - Mads Mikkelsen will play Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 , according to IndieWire .

As we previously reported earlier in November , Mads Mikkelsen was in talks to replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beast film after Depp was asked to resign by Warner Bros. While the Mikkelsen rumors when Mads, the actor initially played coy to the idea of stepping into the dark wizard's robes. As GamesRadar reported , less than a week ago Mikkelsen said "Oh that is on the rumor basis as we speak. So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call.

IndieWire reports that Warner Bros has officially announced that Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Gellert Grindelwald in the third film in the franchise, which is currently in production in London. The cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, and Jude Law. The film began production in March of this year but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic before picking back up again in September.

Fantastic Beasts 3 takes place a few years after Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald , where we learned more about Miller's character's backstory. The third film in the series is set to release in November 2021, although it's unclear if any of these production delays will result in the release date getting pushed back.

Mikkelsen has already proved he can be just as dashing as he can be villainous in Casino Royale and Hannibal, so this is a fine choice for the role. Emphasis on fine.

