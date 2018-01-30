Popular

"Looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date" - The first (impressive) reactions to Black Panther are here

Black Panther is nearly upon us. You’ll be glad to know the buzz around the movie, which is out February 9 in the UK and February 16 in the US, is reaching vibranium clanging-levels of noise. Not only that but, alongside Thor: Ragnarok, we’re entering an era of wholly unique Marvel movies. The first reactions are in and, boy, are they (almost) overwhelmingly positive. No spoilers here, just lots and lots of praise.

You’ll be able to read a selection of the best responses in just a tick, but here’s a condensed version: Two performances which had tongues wagging were Michael B. Jordan’s villainous turn as Erik Killmonger, and Letitia Wright as T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri. The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira also receives special praise for her role as Okoye, proving that she’s not just a one-trick katana.

Typical Marvel problems still rear its ugly head – namely lacklustre action sequences – but, according to the majority, Black Panther is a movie that deserves to be cherished. There’s a reason why everyone is loving it already: It says something new, and it says it with all the confidence and swagger of T’Challa himself. I can’t wait to see and, after flicking through these first reactions, I bet you won’t be able to either.

If that hasn’t scratched your Black Panther itch enough, then this TV spot featuring a big face-off between T’Challa and Killmonger will get you more than hyped for the movie’s release. As will the claim that will leave you shaken and stirred: T’Challa is meant to be the James Bond of the MCU.

