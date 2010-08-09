Le Refuge review

After boyfriend Louis ODs, pregnant junkie Mousse (Isabelle Carré) retreats to the coast to recover. But refuge isn’t easy when her protruding belly is a magnet for unsavoury types.



François Ozon’s latest is a slight but sensitive study of a woman coming back to earth with a bump. Literally: Carré was six months preggers during the shoot.



The narrative’s flimsy, but Ozon’s intimate HD camerawork mainlines Carré’s palpable emotion, blurring hormonal instinct into acting craft for a rounded portrayal of Mousse’s conflicted impulses: irritable and increasingly awestruck.

