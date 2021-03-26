Lawn Mowing Simulator is a real game with a free demo starting next week

Lawn Mowing Simulator was announced today during the ID@Xbox showcase, and it's everything you'd expect it to be and then some.

The simulator, developed by Skyhook Games (the team behind Train Simulator) will take you through the British countryside and let you ride authentic and expensive lawn mowers that exist IRL. As someone who has lived in the UK, I can confirm that the frequent precipitation leads to some pretty intense lawn overgrowth, so it's the perfect setting for Lawn Mowing Simulator. According to the Xbox Wire post announcing the game, the mowers you'll use are from "prestigious manufacturers" like Toro, SCAG, and STIGA and I'm going to take their word for it as I've never mowed a lawn in my life (thanks, severe grass allergies).

You're not just mowing lawns in Lawn Mowing Simulator, however. You'll complete a variety of contracts to advance your mowing capabilities with several attachments that include stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, and more. We need these lawns to look like the outfield at Yankee Stadium. You'll also need to build your own lawn care business by acquiring and upgrading a headquarters, hiring employees, buying advertising slots, and more. If you can name your company, I call dibs on Lawn Guy Land Lawn Services.

If mowing beautiful lawns via expensive pieces of rideable machinery sounds like your cup of tea, you can sign up for a limited early access session via the Xbox Insider program right now. The Lawn Mowing Simulator preview will take place from April 2 to April 16. Lawn Mowing Simulator releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this Summer 2021. Expect a serene, beautiful, relaxing mowing experience.