John Wick Hex gets a release date and Troy Baker

John Wick Hex is a strategy take on the fast-paced film franchise, and it finally has a release date. The game will debut on the Epic Games store on October 8.

There's no Keanu reeves, but Ian McShane and Lance Reddick will voice their characters from the movies, and A-list video game voice actor Troy Baker plays villain Hex. Mike Bithell, the game's creator, gave a shout out to the fans and Baker in a tweet today.

Awesome, thanks for the kind reception folks. I'm gonna go watch a movie and take the evening off. Thanks once again to @TroyBakerVA for joining us on our adventure, and to everyone who's planning to join us on October 8th. Supporting weird things encourages more weird things.September 19, 2019

Instead of going for the obvious with an FPS, John Wick Hex translates the action and tension of the movies into turn-based puzzles. You can check out our preview for a deep dive into how it all works, but our writer reports that "playing John Wick Hex feels a hell of a lot more like actually being John Wick than any top-down strategy game has any right to."

Bithell Games previously developed innovative indie games like Thomas Was Alone , the Robin Hood inspired Volume , and Subsurface Circular .

"I think the outside world thinks of [John Wick] as like an action franchise," Bithell told Mashable recently. "But from [Lionsgate's] perspective, it's just an indie movie that did really well and changed into these three great films. So they were very into the idea of doing something that was less obvious and was interesting."