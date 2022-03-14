James Bond editors criticize Oscars broadcast changes at the BAFTAs

No Time to Die editors Tom Cross and Elliot Graham have voiced their disappointment with recent changes made to the Oscars broadcast.

This year, the presentation and acceptance of the following awards will take place an hour before the televised ceremony: Best Documentary Short, Best Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Best Achievement in Sound.

They'll still be recorded, but will be edited into the live broadcast. This controversial approach was adopted once before, and then promptly abandoned, in 2018 after industry backlash.

"I mean speaking for myself, I’m not a fan," Cross told Variety . "I think it taints the entire proceeding, I think it’s not what the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is about in my opinion. I feel lucky to have attended before and I just think that every Academy statue is gold. It’s not silver, it’s not bronze. All of those nominees, all of those people, deserve to stand up the same way everyone else does."

Graham added: "It’s our turn to say 'That’s not okay,'" he said. "I grew up wanting to be an Academy member and that dream came true. I think it’s fucked up. And I think they need to think about that."

The pair took home the BAFTA for Best Editing. No Time to Die is also up for three Academy Awards: Best Original Song, Best Achievement in Sound, and Best Visual Effects.