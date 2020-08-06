Hush and Flashpoint get the DC Dark Multiverse treatment

DC's don't-call-it-What-If? series of one-shots - Tales From the Dark Multiverse - will continue in November, with new stories that place harrowing twists on classic DC superhero stories.

The two newly-announced one-shots include Tales From the Dark Multiverse – Flashpoint (which itself already deals with alternate realities in its original version) from writer/artist Bryan Hitch and Tales From the Dark Multiverse - Batman: Hush by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (fresh off Empyre: Captain America at Marvel) and artist Dexter Soy.

"Spinning out of the events of a world where a single choice by the Flash affected the entire DC Universe, find out what would have happened if Barry Allen had not put things right," reads DC's official synopsis for Tales From the Dark Multiverse – Flashpoint.

"If a world where the Flashpoint reality was never undone, where Thomas Wayne still haunts Gotham City as the Batman, and the Amazonian and Atlantean armies still prepare for war, will the Reverse Flash embrace this darker more deadly world and finally eclipse Barry Allen's legacy?"

Tales From the Dark Multiverse – Flashpoint goes on sale November 17.

"In this version of the classic tale, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Dexter Soy pose the question: What if Tommy had ruined Bruce Wayne's life when they were children?" reads DC's official description of Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Hush.

"Tommy Elliot grew up to be the Dark Prince of Gotham City with help of Talia al Ghul, Oswald Cobblepot, Harvey Dent, and Jason Todd! But vengeance is coming in the form of Batman the Silenced...who will tear Tommy's life apart!"

Tales From the Dark Multiverse – Batman: Hush #1 is due out November 3.

Both one-shots include covers from David Marquez. They join a slate of previously released Tales From the Dark Multiverse stories that added dark spins to Batman: Knightfall, The Death of Superman, New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, Infinite Crisis, and Blackest Night.

