Popular

Hurry! Grab a new PS4 Pro console for £289 while stocks last

By

There's 10% off everything at eBay, and that means cheap PS4 Pros

Hurry! Grab a new PS4 Pro console for £289 while stocks last
Credit: Sony

If you've been waiting patiently for a decent PS4 Pro deal, now is the time to strike. eBay UK is running a promotion right now that gets you 10% off everything in store, if you use the code 'PRICEWIN' at checkout. There's a £50 minimum spend, and a £100 maximum discount, but this basically means you can get this brand new PS4 Pro - via the ShopTo store on eBay - for only £289. Just pop it in your cart, click through to checkout, and you'll be prompted to enter a promotional code. Add PRICEWIN and you'll get £31 off the listed price, making this console one of the cheapest we've seen for about a year. Of course, you could wait and see what the Amazon Prime Day game deals bring in July, but with PS4 Pro consoles currently retailing for £350, you'll struggle to beat the £289 price via this offer.

PS4 Pro console | £289 (was £320)
This is the lowest price we've seen for PS4 Pro in some time. You don't often find it for less than £300 anywhere, and it usually retails for £350.View Deal

There are plenty of PlayStation-shaped bargains around right now, thanks to Sony's annual Days of Play sale, so you could get yourself well set-up for cheap. In addition to this Pro console, you can also grab the official PlayStation Gold wireless headset for £50 (saving 33%) via Amazon, or the gorgeous PlayStation Platinum wireless headset for £99 (again, saving 33%). And, if you need to buy a new one or renew your subscription, there's 30% off PlayStation Plus right now, via Amazon too - you get 12 months for £35.

There's never really been a better time to get into PS4, as everything is as cheap as it has ever been, while the library of games is staggering. Most will already have a console, but upgrading to PS4 Pro does give you the ability to play games in 4K, and most users now have a TV that's 4K ready. You even get a load more storage space on the Pro to install games to.

eBay's PRICEWIN offer lasts until midnight on June 15, but stocks of the most popular items - like the Pro consoles - will sell out long before then. Don't forget that the code applies to everything in store, so you may be able to find a cheaper console or at least save money on a bundle or slightly more expensive model (if the cheap ones sell out).

Missed this offer? There are Black Friday PS4 deals starting in November - time to save up!

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info

Andy Hartup

Andy has been writing about games since 1999, when he nagged the Editors of his University newspaper so much they let him start a brand-new video games section. After that he worked in print mags for over 10 years before switching to the murky world of online editing, when he became Executive Editor on GamesRadar. Now he uses his ill-gotten power and influence to write endless, beard-stroking think-pieces on Destiny and Game of Thrones. Spoil the latest episode of the show, and he will cut you.