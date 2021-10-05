How to watch the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal

If you're wondering what the final DLC addition to Smash Bros. Ultimate will be, then here's how to watch today's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal stream.

Later today, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will unveil its final DLC addition to the massive fighting game. The final instalment in the ongoing reveal streams for new fighters debuting in Nintendo's game will premiere at approximately 07:00 PT/10:00 ET/15:00 BST.

This is, simply put, the end of an era. Today's broadcast will be the final episode of 'Mr. Sakurai Presents,' where Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai guides viewers through an extensive look at the forthcoming character coming to the fighting game, giving a small talk about their game history, as well as sharing information pertaining to their in-game abilities, and more.

You can expect Sakurai to announce the final fighter to arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right at the beginning of the episode, before delving into their history. Then, the director will likely walk viewers through how this newcomer is going to function in the fighting game, before wrapping up with an announcement of their release date.

It's been a long road for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, and everyone developing the extensive fighting game for the Nintendo Switch. Sakurai has always been very forthcoming about his dedication to the game, previously mentioning that his commitment in part comes from the final mission given to him by the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata.

Sakurai's dedication to developing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has at times even been to the detriment of his own personal health, as he revealed in March 2019 that when diagnosed with food poisoning, he hooked himself up to an IV drip and continued work as normal, instead of taking time off.

