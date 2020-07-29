How to watch the Marvel's Avengers Beta War Table showcase

Another War Table presentation for Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers game will air later today, July 29, and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch it right here.

The July 29 War Table will start at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. You can watch it via the YouTube embed above. As you can see, the live stream is set to start 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled time, so we're expecting either a countdown or a short pre-show. The presentation proper will start at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST.

If you saw the latest War Table, you ought to have some idea of what to expect from today's stream. Last month, Crystal Dynamics revealed the main villain of the game's campaign: MODOK, a mad scientist with a massive head. However, given the timing of today's presentation, we're expecting it to focus on the Marvel's Avengers beta . After all, the YouTube description for the stream promises "a breakdown of the campaign content, War Zones, and HARM Challenge Rooms you’ll take on during our August BETA weekends."

The beta will open next month in staggered windows. If you're on PS4 and have pre-ordered the game, you'll get access on August 7. Normal PS4 players will get access on August 14, which is also when Xbox and PC pre-orderers will get in. And on August 21, normal Xbox and PC players will be able to join as well.

That's all we know for now, so we're hoping to hear more about the beta - namely how long it will last and both the type and amount of content it will include - during today's stream. We're also curious about the activities and challenges mentioned above, particularly those War Zones. Naturally, we'll round up the biggest reveals after the show, so stay tuned for more.