Here's EVERY Nintendo Switch game in the Prime Day 2018 sale

Nintendo Switch isn't even a year and a half yet but it already has a very healthy library of games, and there are a bunch of Amazon Prime Day offers out there to help you fill out any holes in your collection. You'll find straight-up discounts on several games as well as bundle deals, but make sure you claim whatever you're interested in quick - many of these deals are going fast.
These Amazon Prime Day game deals run until midnight Tuesday July 17 and are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you're not one yet then there's always the 30 day free trial for Prime - you can sign up for that, get the deals and a whole month to try the service and then cancel it if you want. (Keeping the things you bought cheap, importantly.)
Here are all the Nintendo Switch games currently in the Amazon Prime Day sales.
Please note: UK deals are at the top with the US deals at the bottom. Just look for the flags, you'll work it out.
US deals for Nintendo Switch games on Amazon Prime Day
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $47.99 (was $59.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey $ 54.98 was ($59.99)
- Sonic Forces: Standard Edition $24.99 (was $39.99)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $29.99 was $49.95
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $54.98 was $59.99
- Kirby Star Allies $48.99 (was $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $54.98 (was $59.99)
UK deals for Nintendo Switch games on Amazon Prime Day
- Just Dance 2018 £19.99 (was £27.85)
- Monopoly £17.99 (was £21.97)
- South Park and The Fractured But Whole £29.99 (was £39.99)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus with Switch Pro Controller - £99.98
- Splatoon 2 with Switch Pro Controller - £97.98
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Neon Red/Blue Joycon pair and Joycon Wheel accessory pair (Nintendo Switch) - £120.97
- Super Mario Odyssey and Pro Controller £98.99
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze with Pro-Controller £94.98
- Arms with Neon pink/green or red/blue Joycon pair £109.99
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.