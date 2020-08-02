Here's a new peek at PlayStation documentary Bedroom to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution

The full-length documentary film Bedroom to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution is set to release on September 7, 2020.

Hailing from critically-acclaimed filmmakers Anthony and Nicola Caulfield, the movie "offers the world a remarkable never-before-seen look at the iconic origins of Sony PlayStation" just as Sony prepares its UK and US 25th anniversary, which just-so-happens to also be happening next month.

The movie includes interviews with notable Sony luminaries, including Mark Cerny, Shinji Mikami, Jim Ryan, Phil Harrison, Kazunori Yamauchi, David Jaffe, and, of course, Hideo Kojima (thanks, DualShockers ). Here, take a peek at the official trailer:

If you're sat there thinking that the name of this documentary sounds a bit familiar, you're not wrong. The first Bedrooms to Billions film documented the astronomical rise of the games industry from the bedrooms of amateur coders through to the revolutionary shake-up of the industry when 16-bit consoles emerged. A successor, the Amiga Years, emerged shortly thereafter.

This particular documentary was brought to life by 1,581 backers who pledged a little over $65,000/£55,000 on Kickstarter way back in 2016. Rebellion founders Chris and Jason Kingsley OBEs are also on board as executive producers.

“We used Kickstarter to fund our previous films and we turned to it for this film in the hope of producing a standout and memorable film that not only celebrates the Sony PlayStation console and what followed, but delves deeply into why and how it was created and why it was a revolution for the video games industry," said producer and co-director, Anthony Caulfield said in a press statement.

“We intend to use this opportunity to make From Bedrooms to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution a fitting tribute to a system that powered gaming into so many living rooms," added producer and co-director Nicola Caulfield.