Here are all the classic Sega games you can play in Lost Judgment

Like its predecessor, Lost Judgment lets you take a break from solving crimes and beating up baddies to play some classic Sega games, but this time around you don't even need to leave your office to do so. In Lost Judgment, returning protagonist Takayuki Yagami has a Sega Master System home console hooked up in his office, just like any self-respecting private eye would.

Of course, you can still hit up the old Sega Club arcade if you've got a few coins burning a hole in your pocket - there's even a few new games to play there! So whether you're looking for something to play on your work break or you're planning a night at the arcade, here's every classic Sega game you'll be able to play in Lost Judgment.

Lost Judgment Sega arcade games

(Image credit: Sega)

Space Harrier (1985)

(1985) Fantasy Zone (1986)

(1986) Super Hang-On (1987)

(1987) Fighting Vipers (1995)

(1995) Sonic The Fighters (1996)

(1996) Motor Raid (1997)

(1997) Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown (2010)

(2010) HAMA of the DEAD (a sequel to KAMURO of the DEAD from Judgment)

Lost Judgment Sega Master System games

(Image credit: Merge Games)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World (1986)

(1986) Fantasy Zone (1986)

(1986) Penguin Land (1987)

(1987) Quartet (1987)

(1987) Enduro Racer (1987)

(1987) Woody Pop (1987)

(1987) Maze Hunter 3-D (1988)

(1988) Secret Command (1986)

(1986) Sagaia, also known as Darius 2 (1989, 1991)

also known as (1989, 1991) Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa (1987)

(1987) Alien Syndrome (1987)

(1987) Global Defense (1987)

Lost Judgment is launching this Friday, September 21, and so far it's garnering largely positive reviews from critics. Our own 4/5-star Lost Judgment review praises the added depth to the combat system, its handling of the issue of bullying, and its expanded detective gadget toolbox. It might feel a tad same-y, but the sequel has better detective work, great side cases, and fast-flowing combat.

