Harley Quinn writer pits Jewish gangsters against Nazis in We Only Kill Each Other

Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips is launching a new creator-owned comic through ComiXology titled We Only Kill Each Other alongside artist Peter Krause, colorist Ellie Wright, and letter Troy Peteri. We Only Kill Each Other was announced through ScreenRant, which also has a gallery of interior art.

Set in the late '30s, We Only Kill Each Other follows a pair of warring Jewish gangsters as they set aside their beef to hunt down Nazis in the burgeoning American fascist movement in the early days of World War II. As larger-than-life as that story sounds, it has its basis in the real world history of the Jewish mafia in the early 20th century and the contingent of American separatists who supported Nazi fascism during World War II.

(Image credit: Comixology)

We Only Kill Each Other focuses on up-and-coming gangster Jonas Kaminsky and his rival, elder crime boss Levi Solomon, as their ongoing gang war is overshadowed by the rising threat of fascism. The limited series runs for five issues, each of which will feature covers from Dave Johnson.

"We Only Kill Each Other is the kind of story I love telling. It's got a historical setting and flawed heroes, in this case, Jewish gangsters who are opposing Nazis in New York City in the '30s," Phillips states. "It's based on actual events but, at the same time, it, unfortunately, feels very contemporary as America wrestles with division in our streets. This feels like the right time to tell this story, and I couldn't be happier to team with Peter, Ellie, Troy, and Dave to tell it."

Artist Peter Krause also weighed in on the title, expressing his admiration for his co-creators and his enjoyment of drawing a period piece set in the '30s.

“This is an era I love to depict—the cars, the fashions, and a New York City with more grit than sheen. Jonas and Solomon are two complex characters fighting a larger evil that comes vividly to life in Stephanie Phillips' script," he states. "When the writing is this good, it's a dream job to draw. With colors by Ellie Wright that invoke a bygone time, wonderful lettering by Troy Peteri, and knockout covers from Dave Johnson—well, I think the readers are in for a treat."

We Only Kill Each Other #1 is due out November 16. The entire limited series will be collected in print through Dark Horse Comics with a scheduled release date of April 19, 2022.

