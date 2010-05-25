Halo: Reach coming Sept. 14th

Bungie announced today that Halo: Reach will be released worldwide on September 14th (excluding Japan, which will get the game on the 15th). Reach is purportedly Bungie's last Halo entry - the developer is now focusing on a new action series with exclusive distribution from Activision.

The game's recent multiplayer beta yielded a largely positive reaction, though the turnout of around 2.7 million players apparently didn't quite match Bungie's "conservative estimate" of 3 million. We had a good time playing with the new mechanics, andbeing repeatedly killed by readers (the game was cheating, OK?). Did you play it? What did you think?



Above: A segment from our live stream of the Halo: Reach beta, featuring Senior Editor Charlie Barratt getting killed a lot

