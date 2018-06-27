H1Z1's got a new map that 'recaptures the classic look and feel of H1Z1 for an entire new generation'

Battle Royale game H1Z1 may have only got its official release in February, but that doesn't mean you can't get nostalgic about some of its Early Access maps. Enter Outbreak, an 8km by 8km map that's a remaster of the classic Z1 map.

"Outbreak recaptures the classic look and feel of H1Z1 for an entire new generation of battle royale fans," Terrence Yee, H1Z1 producer, tells GamesRadar+.

"Every element of the map accentuates H1Z1’s fast-paced gameplay, and players are going to find themselves in some of the most intense gunfights in the battle royale genre."

Tweaks include changes to the landscape to make it easier to get around, some added loot spots, and changes to the feel of buildings on the map (but crucially not their layouts).

Outbreak is live now, and you can check it out in the Solos, Duos, and Fives modes, and there's an added bonus for checking back into H1Z1 this week. Play one match between now and July 4 and you'll earn the Homecoming Scrubs Set. If you're a returning player with an account created before September 20, 2016, you'll also get the Z1 Zombie Mask.