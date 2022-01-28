Green Lantern - Legacy sequel delayed six months

DC has delayed the upcoming middle-grade original graphic novel Green Lantern: Alliance. The OGN, a sequel to 2020's Green Lantern: Legacy , has been pushed back six months with a new release date of October 18.

Green Lantern: Alliance cover (Image credit: Andie Tong (DC))

DC has taken the additional step of canceling all current pre-orders from comic shops and bookstores and intends to re-solicit the book later this year.

The book is the second of a series of OGNs by writer Minh Lê and artist Andie Tong, offering a young adult take on DC's Green Lantern franchise - centered on a new second-generation Green Lantern wearer, Tai Pham. Green Lantern: Legacy was the origin story for Tai Pham, including his induction into the Green Lantern pantheon of heroes and his first super-villain face-off. Pham was eventually introduced into the main DC continuity with an appearance in The Green Lantern: Season Two #11.

In Green Lantern: Alliance, Tai Pham will grow as a superhero as he begins to become a fixture in Coast City. As he balances his superhero career with his schooling and a day job, he'll also be participating in his first superhero team-up - with Kid Flash.

Check out this unlettered preview of Green Lantern: Alliance:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Andie Tong (DC)) Green Lantern: Alliance preview

Green Lantern: Alliance was originally announced in October 2021 with an April 26, 2022 release, but could be caught up in the larger supply chain issues that have led DC to DC make schedule changes across its entire publishing line, from comic books to collections and OGNs.