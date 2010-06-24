GoldenEye 007 Wiimake trailer will get you pumped

First revealed at E3 2010, this trailer for the upcoming Wii-remake of GoldenEye 007 was met with unanimous cheers and applause. High time you took a look at it as well, no?

We detailed the gamelast weekduring the big show, but seeing it in action further reveals how developer Eurocom is taking cues from, but not overly relying on the N64 classic. Just from that clip you'll recognize key scenes from Rare's FPS masterpiece (dam jump ftw!) but you'll also notice a gruffer, rougher take on Bond - who's now played by Daniel Craig instead of Brosnan. Activision is keen on avoiding the term "remake," so for the time being think of it as more of a "re-imagining."

Fun fact: developer Eurocom (Hydro Thunder, Sphinx, Dead Space Extraction) has visited the Bond franchise before. And you won't believe why.

Yep, Eurocom developed the NES and SNES game adaptation of James Bond, Jr. Obviously we expect the new game to be much better.

GoldenEye 007 isdue this fall, and we'll undoubtedly have more as it becomes available.