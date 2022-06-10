God of War fans despair as Ragnarok misses another big livestream event

God of War fans despair as Ragnarok fails to make an appearance at yet another of the year's big livestream events.

The Summer Game Fest showcase has come and gone for another year. While the event brought with it its fair share of new game announcements and fresh trailers for titles we're already excited about, the absence of God of War Ragnarok has left many fans bitterly disappointed.

In the past few days, the internet has been rife with rumours that God of War Ragnarok would make an appearance at the Summer Game Fest, potentially with the news every fan has been waiting for, a release date reveal. But with the game a no-show, fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow. "No new trailer again," user kuruakama writes on the God of War subreddit, accompanied by an image of Kratos looking suitably sad. User cynical_croissant (opens in new tab) shares their pain, commenting, "Can't believe I've spent 2 hours waiting for a trailer and then got nothing."

With God of War Ragnarok's continued absence at the year's major showcases, fans are beginning to worry that the game will not launch in 2022. Adding to their fears is a new placeholder release date on the PlayStation Network now showing December 31. Despite much evidence to the contrary, others are choosing to remain positive that the title will see a release before the year is out and will take the spotlight at a dedicated PlayStation event in the coming months. "GOWR is obviously going to be shown at the first party show from PlayStation. This doom and gloom attitude is just ridiculous," said optimistic Reddit user Dorjcal (opens in new tab).

Back in January, Sony assured fans that God of War Ragnarok is on track for a 2022 launch. The game was previously slated to release in 2021, but Sony Santa Monica delayed it, saying that the company was committed to "delivering a top-quality game." More recently, God of War producer Cory Barlog shared a video on Twitter saying that "something cool is coming," but "it's just not ready to be shown".

Check out the E3 2022 schedule to find out about the biggest new releases as they happen.