Get the PS4 HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless gaming headset for just £100

HyperX are makers of some super fine and great quality gaming headsets. The HyperX Cloud Alpha, for example, sits near the top of our best PC headsets for gaming guide. However, if you're after a gaming headset for your PS4 and PC - who doesn't like a bit of versatility - then this offer is primed for you. Right now you can get the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless headset for £100 at Argos. That's a healthy saving on its RRP of £150, and pretty much its lowest ever UK price.

Being wireless for both PS4 and PC, means that you can go tether free for gaming with this exceptionally good quality set of cans. It's got a quality, durable build with a steel slider for easy and firm adjustments, and its high-grade, noise-cancelling boom mic is detachable. The latter is important as it enables further versatility and this could become your everyday set of headphones too, using the regular audio cable to connect to your other devices. The cups are comfortable, house 50mm neodymium drivers that provide a crisp and immersive sound quality, and that also have some fun LED lighting on the side, which is a nice aesthetic flourish. However, if you turn this off, you can the maximum hours out of a charge, of up to 30, according to HyperX (we haven't had the opportunity to test this version of the HyperX series, so can't comment on whether that 30 hours is accurate).

