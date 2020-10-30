Genshin Impact story will "likely take several years" to complete, says MiHoYo

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo expects to continue adding new story content to the game for "several years" to come.

We spoke to several lead developers (who wished to keep their names private) in a recent interview and asked about the studio's long-term plans for the game.

"Genshin Impact has always been conceived of as a long-term project," MiHoYo explained. "Of the seven major cities in Teyvat, currently just the first two – Mondstadt and Liyue – are available for players to explore. The remainder will be made available in due course via future updates, and each city will come with its own main quests and side quests. It will likely take several years to tell the full story of Genshin Impact, and more and more playable characters will become accessible to players as the story develops.

"We will also continue to make ongoing improvements to the core game based on player feedback and suggestions, such as introducing the ability to customize controls," the studio added.

We also asked about when the third of these seven cities will be released. MiHoYo's response was short and to the point: "We do not yet have a schedule for the release of the third city. We will share more information on that with the community as it becomes available."

Genshin Impact update 1.1 is planned for November 11, and while it won't introduce a whole new city, it will conclude the Liyue arc and add several new playable characters, while also ensuring the PS5 version of the game is ready to go for the console's launch .