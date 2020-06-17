G. Willow Wilson returns to Ms. Marvel for a pandemic prose story

G. Willow Wilson, co-creator of Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, has returned to the character she wrote for multiple volumes at Marvel Comics for a new prose story published on Marvel.com titled 'Late Spring'.

Wilson co-created Kamala Khan in 2013 alongside editors Steve Wacker and Sana Amanat, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and wrote over 50 issues of her ongoing series over two volumes, before departing the title in 2019.

The story, accompanied by an illustration from Nico Leon, Ian Herring, and VC's Joe Sabino, sets Kamala Khan in the midst of an outbreak similar to the one the real world has faced in COVID-19, which has had an ongoing effect on the comic book industry.

"A few months ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, [Sana Amanat] called me from a Duane Reade and asked if I would write a Ms. Marvel short story to help tide people over while there were no monthly comics coming out. I said...you mean prose?! Yes, prose," Wilson tweeted, divulging the origins of the story. Then [Steve Wacker] suggested calling up [Nico Leon] to do a splash page for it and Ian Herring to color it and all of a sudden we were getting THE ENTIRE BAND back together again. So, here it is, a story about the small things that take us by surprise: Kamala goes on a grocery run for an elderly neighbor, and as usual...nothing goes quite as planned."

As a latent Inhuman – people with hidden Inhuman DNA whose true natures were awakened when the Terrigen mists swept across the globe – Ms. Marvel has the power to "embiggen" her body, changing its size and shape. She's been an Avenger and a member of the Champions, with her current ongoing series The Magnificent Ms. Marvel written by Saladin Ahmed.