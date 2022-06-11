Indie publisher Team 17 just showed off not one, not two, but nine of its upcoming games at the Future Games Show powered by Mana. A new trailer was a whistlestop tour through a whole suite of titles, offering a little something for everyone.

If you've seen everything that The Lands Between has to offer, first up is Thymesia, a pestilence-themed Soulslike in which you wield diseases captured from your enemies as the tools of your arsenal. Its suitably-gothic world is filled with equally gothic monsters, and you'll be able to dive in for yourself on August 9 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Just in case Soulslikes aren't your thing, then you might want to check out The Unliving, heading to Steam Early Access on October 31, a rogue-lite in which you must wield your necromantic powers to level entire cities. Alternatively, there's Ship of Fools, which takes the dread to the high seas, though this time there'll be a friend at your back thanks to its co-op gameplay, dropping on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

For the noir fans, there's Autopsy Simulator, coming to Steam in November, letting you get up (very) close and personal with a spate of missing persons cases, and Sunday Gold. Also headed to Steam later this year, you'll guide a trio of criminals through the underworld of a near-future London as you attempt to take down an evil megacorp.

Elsewhere, there's steam-powered city builder Sweet Transit, tasking you with building a railway empire when it arrives on Steam Early Access on July 28, or via its demo, available as part of Steam Next Fest 2022. Metroidvania shoot-em-up The Knight Witch and interplanetary action RPG Batora: Lost Haven are coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this year, bringing fast-paced action from two very different perspectives.

Finally, VR enthusiasts get their first glimpse at Killer Frequency. The VR horror game, coming soon to Meta Quest 2, showed off a stylish glimpse of its gameplay, which is inspired by 80s slasher films.

