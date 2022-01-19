Free Comic Book Day 2022 - The full list of comics and how to get them

Someone notify Hallmark, because there's a big holiday coming up: Free Comic Book Day. The annual event celebrated at most every comic shop in the world returns on May 7, providing - you guessed it! - free comic books for pretty much anyone who shows up.

Free Comic Book Day 2022 promotional art (Image credit: Tyler Kirkham)

2022's Free Comic Book Day will coincide with the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, arguably the biggest comic book movie of 2022. Free Comic Book Day will have a full array of comics from the meta multiverse that is the comics medium on offer, with comics for all ages and most every taste.

And yes, lots of superheroes. Marvel superheroes, especially.

At current count, 46 different comic books will be available - again, for free - on Free Comic Book Day. But if that's a lot to wrap your head around, let us help with our guide to Free Comic Book Day.

What comics will be offered on Free Comic Book Day?

The comics available on Free Comic Book Day are an assortment of new comics, samplers of comics, and even magazines about comics.

For many, the main event will be the three Marvel comic books available for the 2022 Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1, Spider-Man/Venom #1, and Marvel Voices #1.

Avengers/X-Men #1 temporary cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers/X-Men #1 is by writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver, and is a set-up for the upcoming Judgment Day crossover event with those two teams - and the Eternals.

Spider-Man/Venom #1 will offer readers a glimpse at what Marvel has planned next for Spider-Man after the current 'Beyond' era ends, as well as a preview of the current Venom series by Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch.

Finally, Marvel's Voices #1 will be a sampler of the various anthologies by that name that have spotlighted creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities across Marvel's "diverse and ever-evolving universe."

DC, for its part, has not announced any plans to participate in Free Comic Book Day in 2022.

Here's a complete list of the 2022 Free Comic Book Day titles:

The Best Archie Comic Ever #0 cover (Image credit: Archie Comics)

10 Ton Tales (Ten Ton Press)

25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (BOOM! Studios)

An as-yet-unrevealed comic (AWA Studios)

An as-yet-unrevealed comic (Humanoids)

Avatar: The Last Airbender / Legend of Korra (Dark Horse Comics)

Avengers / X-Men #1 (Marvel Comics)

Barbaric #1 (Vault Comics)

Best of 2000 AD #0 (Rebellion Publishing)

Bloodborne (Titan Comics)

Bone Orchard Mythos Prelude (Image Comics)

Bunny Mask Tales (AfterShock Comics)

Carriers/Beorn/Dragon Whisperer (Red 5 Comics)

Dav Pilkey's Dog Man & Friends Super Comic Teaser cover (Image credit: Dav Pilkey (Graphix/Scholastic))

Dav Pilkey's Dog Man & Friends Supr Comic Teaser (Graphix/Scholastic)

Disney Masters Donald Duck & Co. Special (Fantagraphics Books)

Doctor Who (Titan Comics)

Enemies (Yen Press)

Equilibrium (Lev Gleason Publications/Comichouse)

Fuzzy Baseball Triple Play (Papercutz)

Hollow Preview (BOOM! Studios)

It Won't Always Be Like This: A Graphic Memoir (Ten Speed Press)

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni Press)

Kaiju No. 8/Sakamoto Days (VIZ Media)

Kult Cable featuring Jack Black (Behemoth Comics)

Marvel Voices #1 (Marvel Comics)

Max Meow: Cat on the Street Comic Spectacular (Random House Children's Books)

Neverlanders (Penguin Young Readers)

Nottingham FCBD Special (Mad Cave Studios)

Pokemon Journeys/Pokemon Adventures: XY (VIZ Media)

Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories (Dynamite Entertainment)

Sonic the Hedgehog FCBD 2022 Special (IDW Publishing)

Spider-Man/Venom #1 (Marvel Comics)

Stranger Things / Resident Alien (Dark Horse Comics)

Street Fighter Masters: Blanka (UDON Entertainment)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FCBD Special (IDW Publishing)

Tex: In the Land of Seminoles (Epicenter Comics)

The Best Archie Comic Ever! #0 (Archie Comics)

The Electric Black: Children of Caine #0 (Scout Comics)

The GUardian of Fukushima (TOKYOPOP)

The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics (Gemstone Publishing)

The Rema Chronicles: Realm of the Blue Mist (Graphix/Scholastic)

The Three Stooges FCBD Celebration (American Mythology)

The Walking Dead: Clementine #1 (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)

The Winchester Mystery House: 100 Year Curse (Source Point Press)

The Year of Valiant 2022 FCBD Special (Valiant Entertainment)

Trese (Ablaze)

Wandance & Black Guard Sampler (Kodansha Comics)

What is Free Comic Book Day?

Free Comic Book Day art by Amanda Conner (Image credit: Jeffrey Brown (Free Comic Book Day))

Free Comic Book Day is an annual comic event first launched in 2022 by Joe Field, owner of the comic shop Flying Colors (of Concord, California). It's usually planned to coincide with the first major superhero film of the summer, which usually occurs the first weekend of May.

The idea behind Free Comic Book Day is to get new and lapsed readers back into comic book shops to check out some of the best comics currently available.

Originally launched as a North American event, Free Comic Book Day has grown to be celebrated in comic shops across the globe - including Canada, Mexico, Australia, Asia, and Europe. To find out if there's a store near you participating, use this official comic shop locator for Free Comic Book Day .

When is Free Comic Book Day?

The 2022 Free Comic Book Day will be held on Saturday May 7, coinciding with the May 6 release of the Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Check with your store of choice for the specific hours.

How do I get free comics?

There's the easy answer, then the hard answer.

The easy answer is that it's simple, you just show up to a comic store participating in Free Comic Book Day and get some of these free comics.

But the hard answer is that there's only so many copies of these Free Comic Book Day comics available. Although they're intended to be free for readers, they actually cost the publishers and the comic shops money to produce and put on sale, so our advice is to get there early for the best selection.

Are Free Comic Book Day comics available online?

The intent of Free Comic Book Day is to encourage comic readership using comic shops, so generally comic publishers don't make digital editions of these comic books available. Some eventually do appear online through either the publisher's digital app, website, or a service like comiXology.