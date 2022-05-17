Frankenstein's monster resurrects the Hellboy BPRD franchise this summer

The world of Mike Mignola's Hellboy came to an end - literally - in the limited series BPRD: The Devil You Know, with all of humanity dying out and being replaced with a new race of frog people. But now, the franchise will be resurrected through one of the first sci-fi characters ever, who is known for returning to life: Frankenstein's monster.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The world of BPRD has had its own version of the classic creature for some time, but now he's returning, and he's bringing a new look at the Hellboy franchise with him for the four-part limited series Frankenstein: New World from creator Mike Mignola, writers Christopher Golden and Thomas Sniegoski, artist Peter Bergting, colorist Michelle Madsen, and letterer Clem Robbins.

When last readers saw the BPRD version of Frankenstein, he was retreating into the center of the Earth to live underground - with one last glimpse of his subterranean life appearing in the finale of The Devil You Know.

In Frankenstein: New World, he'll emerge from his underground sanctuary 1000 years in the future to a surface world that has never known humans for a story that co-writer Christopher Golden compares to Jack Kirby's classic dystopian sci-fi comic Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"When Chris and Tom came to me with the idea of having Frankenstein’s adventures in Frog World, I think it took me about ten seconds to say YES," states Hellboy creator Mike Mignola in the announcement. "And then two minutes later I think we were on the phone talking about all the possibilities. I just don’t seem to be able to put a lid on this thing - which I guess is a good thing."

"This is the kind of weird-ass Frankenstein story that I’ve always wanted to read, and now I get to help write it!" adds co-writer Thomas Sniegoski.

"Frankenstein: New World is the weirdest comic either of us has ever done, quiet and creepy and - we hope - a nice balance of dread and wonder," Golden concludes.

Frankenstein: New World #1 goes on sale August 3.

The BPRD franchise all started with Hellboy, one of the best supernatural superheroes ever.