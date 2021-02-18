Final Fantasy 16 news has been limited to avoid speculation

Final Fantasy 16 news has been relatively limited since the game was revealed a few months ago, and according to producer Naoki Yoshida, that's by design.

Speaking to The Washington Post in a new interview yesterday, the Final Fantasy 14 director and Final Fantasy 16 producer said there's a reason that news for the latter game has been so limited. "We don’t want to say something that’s half baked and cause speculation on the title," Yoshida said. "With any Final Fantasy fan, depending on which Final Fantasy title is your jam, the point that you get excited will tend to differ."

Yoshida isn't wrong, especially considering the rampant speculation after the debut trailer for Final Fantasy 16 was revealed in September during Sony's PS5 showcase. The announcement trailer revealed a slate of brand new characters in an undiscovered world, with the enigmatic tagline "the legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough."

Since then, we've had precious little to go on about the game. We know it'll be a PS5 exclusive, and we finally know a little about the characters and world, namely that we'll be playing as a young hero called Clive, as he struggles to protect his younger brother, Joshua. They'll be accompanied on their journey across Valisthea by a family friend called Jill, dealing with a powerful controlling force called Eikons. It's clear that there's a lot that we still don't know about Final Fantasy 16, but Yoshida would rather it stay that way for the time being.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yoshida commented on the longevity of Final Fantasy 14. Although Yoshida and company just helped unveil Endwalker, the fourth post-launch expansion coming for the game later this year, the producer revealed that Square Enix sees a further five years of DLC content coming for the massive MMO, at its current rate of expansion. That's surely good news for anyone waiting for the next chapter in the long-running MMO.

