Final Fantasy 14 PS5 version will have 3 graphics modes: 4K, 1440p, and 1080p

The Final Fantasy 14 PS5 beta will come with a trio of graphics options so you can tune your visuals to fit your tastes and setup.

The FF14 PS5 open beta will begin on Tuesday, allowing in dedicated players of the PS4 version as well as new players who want to check out the MMO's extensive free trial. In a post on the PlayStation Blog , FF14 lead project manager Shoichi Matsuzawa explained some of the new features players can look forward to on PS5 - on top of the vastly improved load times which we've already seen.

Once you're in the beta, you'll have your pick of three rendering resolutions: 4K, 1440p, and 1080p, all of which will be scaled to match your TV's actual output. On top of affecting image quality, your choice will impact the frame rates you can expect to see in a variety of situations.

"I wouldn't want to make sweeping generalizations since there are so many different types of content in FF14, but in general, WQHD (1440p) and Full HD (1080p) should run at around 60 FPS during normal gameplay, and even in 4K (2160p) you should see frame rates around 40 FPS - significantly higher than the PS4 version," Matsuzawa wrote.

"Of course, there are some instances where you have a few dozen (to a few hundred!) players gathering in certain areas, which places a heavy load on rendering, but even then I believe you can still achieve around a stable 30 FPS."