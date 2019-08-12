Fight Crab is like For Honor mixed with Fight Club… but with crabs

Finally, a crab fighting game. Everyone was thinking it, but only Japanese developer Nussoft had the vision and courage to make it reality. Fight Crab, a fighting game where everyone's a giant crab using even more giant weapons, is now available in Early Access on Itch for PC, and for just $15 - a small price to pay for what basically amounts to Crab Blazblue.

"In this far-off world, these crabs were granted ultimate strength and intelligence from the generous gods," Nussoft explained on Fight Crab's store page, instantly putting me on the edge of my seat. "Using their newfound strength and wit, they armed themselves with human weapons of the finest calibur, and took control of the lands."

What are those weapons, you may ask? Nussoft says Fight Crab currently sports 19 crabs and 41 weapons, and judging from the trailer above, those include: all manner of swords, axes, chain sickles, sabers, muskets, lightsabers, Thor's hammer, twin drills straight off of a Dr. Eggman-brand robot, staves, chainsaws, tuna, missiles, and just straight-up lasers. I mean, yeah. What else would crabs wield?

"Immortal beings of unrelenting horror, they cannot be killed with swords or even guns," Nussoft said. "However, there is only one principle fact that rules these lands; 'Those who are flipped onto their shells, shall be cooked into a crab cake, or mouth-watering rangoon.' Yes,yes… Crabs who have embarrassingly been flipped over onto their shells will have no choice but to submit to the pot. You are a crab. Aiming to be the best around, you embark on a world tour to flip as many crabs as possible."

From Software, I hope you're taking notes for Elden Ring , because this right here? This is lore. Fight Crab is a crab-off where the loser is literally rendered belly-up. That's intense, and I'm here for it.