Exclusive Nintendo Switch deal gets you a console with Mario Kart 8 for just £251 right now!

If you're looking for a last-chance Nintendo Switch deal on the console with a game before Christmas, then we have an exclusive offer that will get you the Switch for its lowest UK price right now. We've found the console for £279 at the official Nintendo Store right now with Mario Kart 8. Not bad, but this is about to get better. We have an exclusive catalogue code that will save you 10% on your purchase, which does make this deal an absolute banger. With the code, that gets you the Switch console in either Neon or Grey, with Mario Kart 8, for a very low £251.99.

You're essentially getting a £50 game for free, plus the 10% off via the promo code in our own Nintendo Switch catalogue gets you an additional saving of £28. That's the best Nintendo Switch deal you'll find in the UK right now.

Here's how to claim your FREE Nintendo catalogue, and get the exclusive 10% discount code. Visit this Nintendo Catalogue page right now, and add the catalogue to your basket. When you click to 'View Basket' make sure you add the code: NINCAT in the codes box near the bottom. Click 'Checkout Securely Now', then enter (or sign up) to your Nintendo Store account and click on the postal delivery option. In 2 or 3 days, you'll receive your catalogue delivered through the post for free.

Find the discount code, and enter it during the checkout for your Nintendo Switch console and... voila... £28 saved, and you get a free Nintendo catalogue to browse too while you wait for free delivery of your new console. As ever, the best things come to those who wait. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Catalogue via GamesRadar directly.

Don't forget that the code applies to all purchases at the store, so if you wanted to throw in more Switch games or accessories, and save extra cash, that's probably a smart move. This is actually a better discount than most of the Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals that are still going on, and easily one of the best Cyber Week game deals right now.



*This promotion is available to UK residents only.