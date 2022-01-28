Evil Dead: The Game delayed, will now release on Friday the 13th

Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed to launch on May 13.

That's Friday the 13th, to be precise. Developer Boss Team Games announced the delay to the asymmetrical multiplayer game earlier today, revealing that Evil Dead: The Game would now be launching later this year on May 13 for PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Hey Evil Dead fans!When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BfuaOdcFVTJanuary 28, 2022 See more

However, there's some good news to come of this delay for the game. In the replies to the announcement tweet above, the developer revealed that a brand new trailer and pre-order bonuses would be announced for Evil Dead: The Game at some point next month in February.

If you don't know much about the upcoming Evil Dead game, it's basically a co-op multiplayer spin on the established movie/TV universe of Ash and company. You'll be able to play as either the long-standing protagonist or his allies from the debut Evil Dead film in the new game, going up against players controlling enemy characters.

This isn't the first time the Bruce Campbell character has been reincarnated in video game form, as Ash previously arrived in multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight. This also isn't the first time Evil Dead: The Game has suffered a delay, as the gory action game was originally pushed out of launching last year in 2021.

Boss Team Games' new project is just one of many, many projects to have suffered a setback as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When it does get here on May 13 though, Evil Dead: The Game will be arriving on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Evil Dead: The Game is even making us wonder why '80s horror is so fascinated with asymmetrical multiplayer.