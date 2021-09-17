Evan Dorkin is taking a break from comic books

By

The Milk & Cheese creator doesn't see a place for him in the traditional comic industry anymore

Dork cover
Dork cover (Image credit: Evan Dorkin (Dark Horse Comics))

Writer/artist Evan Dorkin has announced via Twitter that he's taking a break from comic books. The Milk & Cheese creator says this decision comes as he began "rethinking things as an aging old-timer." (Evan is 56.)

"I had a WFH writing gig but left it (amicably) over the NFT component of it. Which sucked, but, you do what you do," Dorkin tweets. "I'm drawing stuff for some very cool non-comics. And you never know when a comic project falls in your lap (Marvels Snapshots, Bill & Ted Are Doomed)." 

Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory #1 cover (Image credit: Benjamin Dewey (Dark Horse Comics))

Dorkin and Benjamin Dewey's recent Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory limited series will be his last comic book "for a while," although he says he has ideas for five additional Beasts of Burden one-shots.

Dorkin says he'll be concentrating on the aforementioned non-comics work, his Patreon, commissions, and art sales.

"My reality is that I'm not a fast enough writer to turn out multiple monthlies the way some folks can, I'm not a huge 'get', I've possibly burned a few bridges (they didn't go anywhere I wanted to be), and it's a big industry that doesn't need anyone in particular to be here," Dorkin tweets. 

Evan Dorkin is best known for his comedy series Milk & Cheese and his spooky dog series Beasts of Burden (co-created with Jill Thompson). In addition to those two franchises, Dorkin has drawn numerous comedy comics strips, written and drew a cult-favorite Bill & Ted comic series, and was a writer on the seminal animated series Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

"There's a lot of different ways to get work out there nowadays, different ways to monetize the work and keep the lights on, esp. if you're someone with a bit of a following," he continues. "But, basically, no announcements planned for a while, comics-wise. Unless that changes, of course! (bye)"

Almost all of Evan Dorkin's comic book work is available digitally. Check out our recommendations for best digital comics readers. 

Chris Arrant
Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.