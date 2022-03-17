Enormous Assassin's Creed board game is coming to retail in 2022

A massive Assassin's Creed board game is on its way to retail in Q4 2022. Titled Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice, it brings us back to the time of Ezio Auditore in the Italian Renaissance - only this time, you're a new character leading your own band of assassins.

As revealed by BoardGameGeek (cheers, Dicebreaker), this is a slightly more affordable version of the Kickstarter project that arrived with backers at the end of 2021. While the gameplay in the retail version of Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice will be identical to its crowdfunded sibling, some of the more expensive components - such as the original's 140 miniatures - will be replaced with cardboard standees like those found in many of the best board games. This apparently brings the cost down to $140. For the sake of comparison, the Kickstarter Assassin's Creed board game costs $239 / £189 via developer Triton Noir's website right now.

In Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice, players take on 26 missions - or 'memories' - that allow them to kill, bribe, and sneak their way through an ongoing storyline set in 1509 after the Brotherhood video game. Following a new band of assassins (which will be represented in miniature, as it so happens) that players can level up over time, they all have unique abilities to set them apart from one another. As with 'Legacy' games such as Gloomhaven, there are also secret elements stored within sealed envelopes to collect.

(Image credit: Triton Noire / BoardGameGeek)

Intriguingly, the game 'scales' in difficulty to the number of players between each campaign as well. That presumably means you can start out solo before adding some friends to proceedings later down the line, all while keeping your progress intact. Not all cooperative board games can do this, so it's a neat touch considering the fact that timetabling in a game session can be tricky at best.

We don't have a precise release date for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood of Venice yet, so keep your eyes peeled if you fancy a trip back to Renaissance Italy. In the meantime, be sure to check out the board game deals listed below by our price-comparison software.

