Borderlands 3 developer Gearbox purchased for $1.3 billion

Embracer Group has purchased Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment for $1.3 billion.

As first reported by VentureBeat, Gearbox Entertainment will be acquired by the Sweden-based Embracer Group which, at the time of writing, has over 5,500 employees worldwide. Gearbox's two studios, in Texas and Quebec City, Canada, will be added to that enormous roster of employees.

In the wake of the acquisition, Gearbox has plans to expand at both internal studios, and will be looking to develop both existing and new IP going forward. There's no indication as to which existing IP Gearbox could be looking to expand upon in the near future, but a sensible guess is the Borderlands franchise, as Borderlands 3 sailed past 8 million copies sold worldwide early last year.

"The feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not merely a stimulant for the talent of our employee-owned company, but a propellent for the exciting future we have planned," said Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford. It's been confirmed that Pitchford will retain his role as head of Gearbox Software, a position he's held since he helped found the company in 1999.

Gearbox Software is just the latest in a very long line of acquisitions by Embracer Group. Over the last few years, the company has acquired THQ Nordic, Koch Media/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, and more. According to the original report from VentureBeat, Embracer Group now has 57 internal game development studios spread out across over 40 countries.

