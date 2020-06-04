Dragon Age: Inquisition and 12 more EA games hit Steam

A set of 13 EA games just hit Steam, with titles running all the way from Dragon Age: Inquisition to Unravel .

The baker's dozen of EA titles all arrived with steep discounts, and each listing includes a teaser for EA Access coming soon to Steam. EA announced late last year that it would once again start selling games on Valve's PC storefront , including bringing over its EA Access subscription program. These are the first parts of the EA catalog to arrive since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had a simultaneous release across consoles, EA's Origin store, and Steam.

Here's the full set of EA games that arrived today. The list on Steam also includes DLC for several of the titles.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Crysis 3

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age Inquisition

Fe

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Rivals

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Sea of Solitude

Unravel

Unravel 2

This is likely just the first wave of EA's back catalog of PC titles coming to Steam, since there are still plenty of notable absences. Yes, I'm definitely thinking about Mass Effect 3 when I say that, even if I already consigned myself to the fate of owning the first two games of the trilogy on one platform and the third on another many years ago. At least the save transfers were still compatible.

Don't forget, EA Access will include free access to all of those games; you may want to hold off on buying any if you'd rather pay a monthly subscription for all of them.