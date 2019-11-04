Dragon Age Day will take place on December 4 in celebration of BioWare's series

Dragon Age Day, a special day celebrating the Dragon Age series, is set to take place on December 4, 2019. The day is made entirely by fans of the world of Thedas, and while it's an unofficial event, BioWare is set to join its community in celebrating the day this year.

Dragon Age Day was created by fans as an answer to Dragon Age's version of N7 day, which sees fans of BioWare's other series Mass Effect come together to celebrate the much-loved adventure in space. The name of the day created a lot of buzz and excitement after the studio tweeted about it due to the fact that it has 4 in its name. With Dragon Age 4 very much on everyone's mind, thoughts quickly turned to the possibility of seeing some kind of hint or teaser for the hotly anticipated sequel next month.

Today marks 10 years of Dragon Age! This year we’re excited to join the community’s party on December 4th and celebrate a decade together in the world we all love. See you on 12/4 for Dragon 4ge Day!November 3, 2019

While it's not completely outside the realms of possibility that the studio could drop a tiny little nugget of news, the 4 is actually in reference to the date of the event, and it's important to remember that it's a community day created by fans and not BioWare directly. Some of the founders of the day have also stressed on Twitter that it's not a day for DA4 news, despite rumours to the contrary. Regardless, it's a wonderful occasion for fans of the series to share their love for all things Dragon Age, and it's great to see the studio back the day and celebrate with its dedicated community.

Yesterday, November 3, marked the 10th anniversary of the release of Dragon Age: Origins, the first game in the Dragon Age series that was released on PC, Xbox 360, and PS3 back in 2009. There was outpouring of love for the game on Twitter, and some of those involved in the creation of Origins - such as David Gaider and Mike Laidlaw - expressed their appreciation to fans for continuing to celebrate the game.

On the Dragon Age Day's website, you can currently put in your submissions to tell the developers behind the series how much the games mean to you: "Share your writing, art, and memes, and help us to salute the talented BioWare and Dragon Age artists, technicians and teams who gave us the world of Thedas."

Dragon Age Day is also supporting charity Able Gamers this year, with proceeds raised by events during the celebration going directly to the charity. Last year, fans raised over $7000 for the charity Child's Play. With so much love and passion for the Dragon Age franchise, it's so heartening to see the community work together to thank those involved in bringing the series into the world, with the added bonus of raising money for a such a worthy cause while they're at it.

I, for one, can't wait to join the community in celebrating a series that means so much to me, and it's yet another reminder that games have the power to bring people together and do good for causes that truly matter.

In other news, EA reveals Dragon Age 4 is "probably coming in 2022 or later.