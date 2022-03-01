Doctor Strange 2 Funkos might have just revealed a major character's mom

Speculation about May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness exploded online after the trailer showed up as the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And as usual for Marvel films, the revelation of official merchandise like action figures and LEGO sets has stoked the speculation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The latest reveal of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness merchandise has continued the trend, with the film's official Funko Pop! line showing off a new, unidentified character named Sara, who's seemingly important enough to receive her own Funkos figure.

The character could be anyone, of course, including an original creation, but Marvel Studios usually hews close to the comic books for inspiration and Marvel comics book history suggests two potential Saras with ties to the Sorcerer Supreme.

The first is Sara Wolfe, the great-granddaughter of a Cheyenne shaman and a one-time love interest of Wong. But we're focusing on another possibility today - a character that made two whole appearances in a backup Doctor Strange story in the late '80s.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pop 'Sara' figure (Image credit: Funko / Marvel Studios)

That character's name was Sara Krowler ... or if we're using her married name - Sara Krowler Mordo.

Yes, that Mordo.

Of German descent in the comic books, Sara Krowler was a minor "magic-user" who married Baron Mordo's father Nicolai and agreed to help him achieve his dream of creating a powerful empire using magic. However, at his moment of victory, Sara killed Nicolai and took the young Karl Mordo away, hiding the truth of his father's death for years. When Mordo eventually found out what happened to his father and the glory he might have achieved, Mordo swore revenge on his mother and left her.

Eventually, the two would be reunited, only for Mordo to sacrifice her to the Dread Dormammu.

Marvel Comics' Sara Krowler (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mordo, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the films, will be an adversary of Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, having dedicated himself to ridding the Earth of magic-users in the final moments of the original Doctor Strange. How Mordo's goals intersect with Doctor Strange's meddling in the Multiverse remains to be seen, but as of the moment, he appears to be one of those villains with a hint of nobility. Meaning you don't agree with this methodology, but he believes his cause is just.

If Marvel Studios pulls from Sara Krowler's comic book history, Ejiofor's Mordo may have to decide whether ridding the world of magic users means sacrificing his own mother.

Of course, as of the moment, the studio has not officially clarified the identity of the Funkos Sara, who wearing Kamar-Tajian garb appears to be a magic-user herself, but it's very likely we'll have to wait until the film releases for answers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters in North America on May 6th, 2022.