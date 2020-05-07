Disintegration launches for console and PC this June

Disintegration, the new strategic flight shooter from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, is launching for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on June 16, 2020.

Developer V1 Interactive and publisher Private Division announced the news via a new story trailer for the game, seen below, which provides a better glimpse at what to expect from Disintegration's single player campaign.

Disintegration, which is set to retail at £39.99/$49.99, can now be digitally pre-ordered on Steam, PSN, and Xbox Store online.

Taking place from the rider's perspective of a Gravcycle ship, Disintegration puts you in charge of a number of units on the battlefield, all while you deploy your own artillery and skills to stay ahead of the enemy.

The game also features an ambitious multiplayer experience, in which different crews compete across multiple maps and modes, with the winnings used to customise and upgrade your own squad over time.

V1 Interactive has also promised that release day is just the start for Disintegration, with post-launch support based around seasonal content drops throughout the weeks and months following June 16.

There's no word yet on a potential next-gen port of Disintegration for Xbox Series X and PS5, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear anything more.

