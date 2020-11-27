Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris delayed again due to bugs

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris has been postponed once again, as a result of issues that have been discovered on Bungie's part. Bungie announced via Twitter that the multiplayer event wouldn't go live as it had been previously planned, disabling the event for the week. The tweet also stated that Bungie was not yet sure when Trials of Osiris will return, as it is still investigating the root cause of the issue.

Due to a recently discovered issue, Trials of Osiris has been disabled for this week. We are currently investigating to determine when it will return.November 27, 2020

After the recent release of the Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Bungie was quick to inform players that Trials of Osiris would not be available, with the return set for November 27. Now, of course, due to the above issues, we won't be seeing the return just yet.

Trials of Osiris is set to introduce some changes when it does reappear, including high-level rewards in the way of gear, known as "adept weapons". These guns are set apart by their ability to get a large bonus to one of its major stats. They won't be easy to get your hands on, naturally, requiring the player to achieve seven wins in a row with no losses. These weapons were set to make a big splash in the game, so it's all the more disappointing to see that we're set to face another delay.

In the meantime, it looks like players will have to busy themselves with the Beyond Light expansion if they want to enjoy the latest that Destiny has to offer. Until Bungie gets to the heart of the issue, it's looking like the return of Trials of Osiris is up in the air until we get told otherwise.

