Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailer shows off new Exotic weapons and armor items

Bungie has unveiled a slew of new elite weapons and armor items coming to Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

You can see the full slate of weapons and gear in the new Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailer below. There's a grand total of four new Exotic weapons, and six new Exotic armor items unveiled in the Beyond Light trailer, all of which will be added in the expansion next month on November 10.

On the Exotic weapon side of things, there's an elite arsenal to delve into. The Cloudstrike Exotic sniper rifle looks to chain lighting damage between foes, and The Lament sword excels at taking down enemy shields, perfect for when you're running the Contact event.

With the armor, there's six new Exotic pieces in total in the trailer. There's a new Exotic helmet and gauntlets revealed for the Hunter, Titan, and Warlock to track down in the Beyond Light expansion.

Beyond Light is shaping up to be a pretty hefty expansion for Destiny 2. Aside from the aforementioned Exotic weapons and armor items, we'll be returning to the frozen lands of Europa, not seen since the original Destiny. There's five unique areas on the Europa map, and it looks to be at least on par with, if not slightly bigger than, the Moon from Shadowkeep.

Aside from fighting Fallen and Vex enemies in Europa, there'll also be the opportunity to earn a brand new Subclass. This new Subclass, called Stasis, offers the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock classes unique abilities, as well as grenade, melee, and traversal modifiers.

Although Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches on the same day as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it won't be a day one launch for the next console generation. Bungie has confirmed the game will be coming to next-gen consoles (including the PS5), with enhanced 4K visuals and a smooth 60FPS, there's just no confirmed release date for the port right now.

