DC reveals details on Fables' return after a nearly seven-year hiatus

The first details on DC's revival of its epic fantasy comic series Fables has come to light - and it's a bit dark.

Fables #151 main cover (Image credit: Qistina Khalidah (DC/Black Label))

Fables will return this May with Fables #151 (resuming publication after nearly a seven-year hiatus), and along with the return of familiar faces like Bigby Wolf, Snow White, and Rose Red, there will be a new face - and a new mystery.

The original 'big bad' of Fables was a mysterious villain known as the Adversary, later revealed to be Geppetto from the Pinocchio story. But in the description of Fables #151, learn there's a new Adversary on the horizon. DC isn't revealing who it is, but the publisher says "he" is "legendary" and "plans to get even with Geppetto for the mess that has been made of Manhattan."

Check out this three-page, unlettered preview of Fables #151:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mark Buckingham/Steve Leialoha/Lee Loughridge (DC/Black Label)) Fables #151 unlettered preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Mark Buckingham/Steve Leialoha/Lee Loughridge (DC/Black Label)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Mark Buckingham/Steve Leialoha/Lee Loughridge (DC/Black Label))

Fables #151 variant cover (Image credit: Mark Buckingham (DC/Black Label))

Fables #151 is the start of a 12-part story-arc, 'The Black Forest' by original series writer/creator Bill Willingham along with the series' most memorable artists: Mark Buckingham and Steve Leialoha.

DC and Willingham have been paving the way for Fables' return with the current Batman vs. Bigby! A Wolf in Gotham limited series, crossing over the Fables-verse with the DCU.

The return of Fables coincides with DC's recent publication of the original series in a new format. Fables Compendium Volume 1 came out in 2020, with two subsequent volumes in 2022.

Fables #151 goes on sale on May 17, with DC planning for the series to run at least 11 more issues afterward.

You will find Fables (and a whole lot more) at your local comic shop.