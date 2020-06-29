DC preview: DCeased: Hope At World's End Chapter Four

DC has released a few preview pages to the Digital First DCeased: Hope At World's End Chapter Four by Tom Taylor, Marco Failla, Rex Lokus and Saida Temofonte, with a cover by Yasmine Putri.

Chapter four is the latest in a 14-chapter series set in the span of the time jump in DCeased #5 (before the fall of Earth), the series leads into the launch of DCeased's sequel, Dead Planet.

"Get to know Wink and The Aerie a little better in DCeased: Hope at World's End," reads DC's description of chapter four.



"The world needs a Batman but Damian is struggling with the enormity of the mantle…can the Man of Steel help? And seeking safe haven, Suicide Squad’s Wink and The Aerie reach the fortress of Jotunheim…but is anywhere left on Earth safe from the unliving?!"

The series, which comes out every two weeks, expands the story of the Anti-Life War, after the Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth.

"With Hope at World's End, we finally get to tell the tale of what Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Black Adam, Wink, the Aerie, Martian Manhunter, Black Manta, Steph Brown, Robin, Superboy and more did to save as much of humanity as they could," explained Taylor when the series was announced. "And Super Sons fans won't want to miss the apocalyptic adventures of Damian and Jon as they stand up to the worst crisis the Earth has ever seen, and take their first steps on the road to becoming the next World's Finest."

The series is not only Digital First, but for the time being digital only. The publisher has not announced any plans to release or collect the series in a print edition.

"By adding DCeased: Hope at World's End to DC’s robust digital publishing program, comic book readers will have even more variety of content and immediate access to stories that have never been available on digital platforms," announced the publisher in May, tipping their hand to additional titles like the just-announced Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red.