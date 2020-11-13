DC Future State Superman Family February 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

DC is out of the gate with a look at DC's February 2021 solicitations and covers for the Future State Superman family of titles , revealed first to IGN.

variant cover to Future State: Superman: Man of Metropolis #2 (Image credit: DC)

Future State is the January-February two-month line-wide event involving the bulk of the publisher's main DC Universe titles thrusting them into the near-and far-future before returning to main, present-day continuity in March.

The Superman family - which also includes Wonder Woman titles and a Legion of Super-Heroes title - is a little unique as it's the only of the three main families of Future State titles with a one-shot and a three-issue series that extends into March.

The one-shot is writer Philip Kennedy Johnson's Future State: Superman: House of El #1, which as you'll read below is set in the far-flung future revealing Clark is still alive and kicking and surrounded by generations of Kryptonian descendants (including his own) in various heroic roles, one of which is a Blue Lantern.

Other interesting highlights in the February titles include:

Like its first issue, Immortal Wonder Woman #2 continues to imply in that future DC timeline, Darkseid is or was some sort of protector of the universe.



In Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex it seems like Lex has found an entirely new planet - Lexor - in the Federation of United Planets era.



And Guardian, Mister Miracle, the Black Racer, and Nubia star in stories in the various anthology titles.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: HOUSE OF EL #1

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Centuries into the future, the bloodline of Kal-El, the hero we know as Clark Kent, continues. Meet a new generation of Kryptonian heroes as they stand against one of the greatest threats they've ever faced: a diabolical foe called the Red King. Get ready for the unexpected debuts of the twins known as Rowan and Ronan Kent, descendants of Jonathan Kent. Rowan is the new Superman of Earth, while his sister is a Blue Lantern. Also on board are Theand'r Ban-El, whose mother was Tamaranean, and other heroes—all led by the original Man of Steel himself! Plus, don't miss an appearance by the Black Racer!

See how the future of the Superman Family comes together in this wild, extra-size special!

FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #2

"Immortal Wonder Woman" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Immortal Wonder Woman" art by JEN BARTEL

"Nubia" written by L.L. McKINNEY

"Nubia" art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

cover by JEN BARTEL

card stock variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN

ON SALE 2/16/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

The Undoing is here. Superman couldn't stop it. Darkseid couldn't stop it. Only Diana Prince is left to hold back the being that could spell the complete disintegration of the cosmos. But will even she be powerful enough for the task?

Meanwhile, in another future, Nubia's attempts to stop the theft of ancient artifacts have led her to an even bigger conspiracy, and an even bigger foe. Circe is up to her old tricks, even after all these years—and she has an offer that Nubia will find hard to refuse.

FUTURE STATE: KARA ZOR-EL, SUPERWOMAN #2

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

card stock variant cover by ALEX GARNER

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

The moon colony built around Superwoman's Fortress of Solitude is under siege! Shape-shifting aliens have come to this place of peace in search of Lynari, a refugee from their homeworld. It's a bad move on the part of these intergalactic bad guys: if Kara Zor-El offers you sanctuary, there's no way she's going to let anyone get their monstrous hands on you. Let's just hope this gamble is worth it, because Lynari's secret—the one that got her in trouble in the first place—could mean bad news for everybody!

FUTURE STATE: LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by IAN MaCDONALD

ON SALE 2/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

The unthinkable has happened: one of the Legionnaires has betrayed the entire galaxy! The United Planets is in ruins, the team has been scattered across the cosmos, and madness reigns on multiple worlds! Now the surviving Legionnaires are just discovering the real truth behind what has happened to their dream of a new age of heroes. Don't miss this shocking twist 1,000 years in the making from the team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and visionary artist Riley Rossmo.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #2

"Superman of Metropolis" written by SEAN LEWIS

"Superman of Metropolis" art by JOHN TIMMS

"The Guardian" written by SEAN LEWIS

"The Guardian" art by CULLY HAMNER

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 2/2/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $6.99 US

Braincells, the advanced offshoot of the diabolical Brainiac, continues to lure Jonathan Kent down the wrong path—but things go from bad to this can't get any worse when it appears it has also taken some manner of control over Supergirl! If the Kryptonians clash, nothing will be able to protect the bottled city of Metropolis!

Meanwhile, inside the bottle itself, the Guardian is doing everything he can to stop the city from destroying itself from within, while Mister Miracle has discovered the trail of a strange signal that he doesn't realize will take him to Warworld.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #2

written by MARK RUSSELL

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 2/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 3 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

It's really happening: Lexor has joined the United Planets! While surveying, Lois Lane and Superman discover that the planet is rich in minerals, causing Lex Luthor to try and exit the federation to make a pretty penny! Realizing he can't leave without agreement from Earth, he imprisons Lois Lane, then whips up the propaganda machine against Superman. Now the power couple must work together to break free and stop Luthor's plans! But how can they fight a whole planet that's designed to hate them?

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #3

written by MARK RUSSELL

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

ON SALE 3/30/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 3 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Could the last days of Lexor be here already? Thanks to Lex Luthor's greed, his adopted home is on the brink of financial and planetary ruin after leaving the United Planets. Now it's up to Superman to act as a champion of these people and show them there's a way through all of this. Will Lex stand down? Or is this the final showdown? The future of Lexor depends on it!

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: WORLDS OF WAR #2

"Superman: Worlds of War" written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

"Superman: Worlds of War" art by MIKEL JANíN

"Midnighter" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Midnighter" art by GLEB MELNIKOV

"Black Racer" written by JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Racer" art by SIYA OUM

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 2/16/21 | $7.99 US | 64 PAGES

2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

Meet the rising champion of the gladiatorial pits of Warworld: Superman! The Man of Steel is still down in the pits duking it out with Mongul's hordes and working his way up to the big boss himself. But since it's Superman, there has to be more to this than a simple determination to win the title belt, right? Yes, because he's also got Midnighter out there on a mission to chase down a dangerous new power source... but the man standing in his way is all too familiar.

Plus, the Black Racer smashes her way to freedom, and Mister Miracle, now trapped on Warworld himself, has to find his way back to the bottle city of Metropolis—and his only mode of transportation is a busted Boom Tube!

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #2

written by DAN WATTERS

art by LEILA DEL DUCA

cover by LEE WEEKS

card stock variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Our heroes have challenged the gods themselves to a test of bravery for the fate of the Earth. But gods are notorious cheaters, and with Superman's powers in flux, it falls to Wonder Woman to face down the sun itself! A utopian future awaits—but only if a Kryptonian peacemaker and an Amazon warrior can put aside their differences to become the World's Finest Heroes!

FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #2

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Emerging from the Amazon rain forest, the new Wonder Woman must battle her way through hell! Witness Yara Flor at the height of her power as she takes on the king of the underworld, Hades himself! Betrayed by a close ally, Yara's back is against the wall as she is forced to battle legions of demons for survival and to liberate her Themysciran sister. You won't want to miss the exciting conclusion of this of rising superstar hero's first adventure!