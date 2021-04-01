Damian Wayne kicks ass in Robin #1 preview

Damian Wayne isn't lacking for confidence, so no doubt he believes he'll succeed when he launches his latest ongoing solo series on April 27 with Robin #1.

(Image credit: DC)

Writer Joshua Williamson and artist Gleb Melnikov will have a say in that matter, as Robin's first story arc kicks off with a "fight-to-the-death Lazarus tournament" on Lazarus Island along with fellow former protégé heroes Rose Wilson and Conner Hawke, who are members of this supporting cast.

"Now that Damian Wayne has severed his ties to both Batman and the Teen Titans, he'll be emerging from under their shadows to forge his own path," reads DC's description.

Along with Rose Wilson and Conner, Robin #1 also features the debut of new characters Flatline and this-close-to-trademark-infringement ReSpawn.

"Being a big fan of Damian Wayne, I'm really excited about getting him back on a hero's journey" says Williamson about the series. "Gleb is the perfect artist to tell this story as we show readers Damian's growth, in a new adventure that navigates his legacy, his connections to Batman, Talia Al Ghul and kicks off an important story in the DC Universe."

After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: "to win the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DC Universe! But first, he must find the secret island where the tournament is being held!"

Check out the preview pages of Robin #1 in our gallery below and look for an interview with Williamson about Robin soon right here on Newsarama.

