Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time reveals two new local multiplayer modes

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is set to feature local co-op and competitive multiplayer modes when it launches later this year.

As revealed by IGN earlier today, Crash Bandicoot 4 is set to feature several brand new multiplayer modes. This is only local multiplayer however, so not online, but both the co-op and competitive multiplayer modes will offer support for between two and four players.

Bandicoot Battle Mode is the name of Crash Bandicoot 4's competitive multiplayer section. Within this competitive section are two modes: Checkpoint Race and Crate Combo. The former is a series of races to multiple checkpoint crates in a single level, and the latter puts a spin on this by tasking players to not only be the fastest in between checkpoints, but also smash the most crates while running.

Alternatively, Crash Bandicoot 4 offers local co-op for up to four players throughout the game's campaign mode, which is called Pass N. Play. You can take on regular campaign levels, or special N. Verted levels which put a spin on the campaign levels that you're used to playing.

At the current time, there are no plans for online leaderboards for either co-op or competitive online modes in Crash Bandicoot 4. Instead, Crash 4 will wipe records set by players after each match, so you can return to it fresh the next time.

Crash Bandicoot 4 launches on October 2 for the PS4 and Xbox One. There's a demo already out for the game, but it's only available if you've already pre-ordered Crash 4.