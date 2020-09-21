Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launch trailer shows new levels and sharp characters

The Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time trailer marathon has seemingly come to an end with the release of a new gameplay launch trailer showing the game's many characters in action.

Well, I say this is likely the final trailer, but I've learned not to underestimate this game's ability to churn out 60-to-90-second montages. And if you're thinking that it's a bit odd to see a so-called launch trailer air today when Crash Bandicoot 4 isn't actually out until October 2, you're right. Nevertheless, we've got another good-looking trailer to pick through.

The main beats of Crash Bandicoot 4 are pretty well established at this point: Crash and the gang reunite to chase down some magical masks and stop the same-old baddies from pulling off new schemes. It's been pitched as a mix of retro goodness and inventive new mechanics, and that's about what this trailer looks like. The newness is what really shines here, though, because a lot of these levels are new to us as well as Crash.

This trailer is our best look yet at gameplay featuring alternate characters like Coco, Dingodile, and Tawna, and they've each got some flavorful levels to go with them. Tawna swings through a canyon with big western vibes, Coco dances through some sort of Mardi Gras music festival, and Dingodile brandishes his iconic cannon through a 2D segment. Crash, meanwhile, puts on everything from a triceratops onesie to neon shutter shades as he uses various mask powers to traverse increasingly treacherous hazards, culminating with an air carrier set piece that would fit right in with Uncharted.