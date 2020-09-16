Crash Bandicoot 4 demo trailer shows off three levels you can play right now

The Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time demo is now available, and there's a short new trailer out showing the three levels it includes.

The demo is only available if you pre-order the game, which is a bit backwards but far from uncommon. At the very least, the demo will be available until the game launches on October 2, so you've got time to make up your mind. Today's demo trailer lines up with details released earlier this month: you can play as Crash or Neo Cortex, and it looks like there's an ice level, a magma level, and a jungle level.

The demo also features some of the Quantum Masks that spice up Crash 4's platforming. These give you special abilities once collected, and the two in demo let you control time for brief periods or phase objects in and out of existence to create new routes. There are two more masks in the full game, as well as more playable characters like Tawna and Coco, and secret hidden levels called Flashback Tapes . It's nice that the demo has more than just Crash segments, though. Playing as Cortex is a bit odd conceptually, but his abilities are pretty cool.

For more on the new abilities in Crash 4, have a gander at this extended gameplay segment from the August State of Play event . For our early impressions of the game, check out our Crash Bandicoot 4 preview .