Could Ms. Marvel's MCU origin be tied to an extremely obscure Marvel team The ClanDestine?

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus on June 8, and while viewers already know that there will be some changes to Kamala Khan's powers and origin in adapting her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we don't know exactly how those things will differ from comic books or how they'll be explained.

But a line in a previous trailer explaining the origins of Kamala Khan's bracelet, which appears to be the catalyst for the development of her powers, may hint at how Kamala's MCU origin as Ms. Marvel could be changed to tie back to a remarkably obscure bloodline of hidden, empowered beings from Marvel Comics: The ClanDestine.

"Who the hell are the ClanDestine?" most of you may be asking. And maybe more importantly, how could one of the least known concepts ever potentially adapted to the MCU help fill in the blanks on how Kamala Khan's origin as Ms. Marvel will change from comics?

Kamala Khan's comic book origin as Ms. Marvel involves her developing her powers after exposure to a substance known as the Terrigen Mists, which gives the hidden race of beings known as the Inhumans their powers, activating her latent Inhuman DNA.

One of the two key components of that core version of Kamala's comic book origin, a catalyst that is related to her secret heritage that awakens her hidden powers, seems to be explained by her bracelet, a family heirloom from her maternal grandmother. And it's that last bit that may hint that Kamala's MCU heritage may incorporate the concept of The ClanDestine, as the roots of that hidden family tree of immortals lie with their matriarch, a being known as a Djinn, adapted from Arabic and Islamic lore.

Considering Ms. Marvel's connection to themes of heritage, identity, and religion in both comics books and in her upcoming Disney Plus streaming series, a shift in her origin that incorporates cultural traditions tied to real word Islamic religious ideas isn't particularly far-fetched - even if the Marvel Comics roots of that potential change are fairly obscure.

The ClanDestine may work hard to keep their secrets for themselves, but Newsarama has answers about how they could wind up tying into Kamala Khan's MCU origin as Ms. Marvel.

Who are The ClanDestine?

The ClanDestine are a family line of secretly powerful, immortal beings hiding in the Marvel Universe. Created by writer/artist Alan Davis in 1994's Marvel Comics Presents #158, the origin of The ClanDestine was told in a subsequent eight-issue limited series. A five-issue sequel followed in 2008, along with a two-issue X-Men co-starring limited series, and ClanDestine appearances in a handful of annuals for Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and Wolverine.

And that's… pretty much it for the ClanDestine in Marvel Comics.

Despite their fairly limited appearances, the history of the ClanDestine is remarkably complex, involving different lives lived across different eras of history, numerous intertwining branches of the same family tree, and a whole web of interpersonal relationships and politics to rival the Eternals, Inhumans, and mutants in terms of innately powerful races of people in the Marvel Universe.

For their possible connection to Ms. Marvel, the most important thing to know about the ClanDestine is the story of how their bloodline started and the nature of where their powers come from.

That story starts way back in 1168 CE, with a man named Adam from the Saxon village of Ravenscroft who was given the name Adam Destine after a vision of a mysterious woman imbued him with great power, including immortality and invulnerability.

Long story short, despite Adam's belief that the woman of his visions is an angel, she's a Djinn who is trapped in a gem that is controlled by an evil wizard - fairly standard fantasy stuff.

After eventually freeing the Djinn, whose name is Elalyth, from the wizard, Elalyth and Adam fall in love, starting a family who each inherit Elalyth's power in different ways, and whose own progeny spread out across the globe as the centuries go by - the so-called ClanDestine.

There are a lot of members of the ClanDestine in Marvel Comics, as well as many more hinted at but not shown or introduced. But we'll save a little time and say that there's not one with powers or a story that resembles Kamala Khan's apparent MCU incarnation.

The big takeaway from that being, while the idea of a Djinn matriarch and a magical gem that provides a connection to Kamala's secret ancestry and special abilities seem to line up just right with what we know of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus, Marvel Studios is likely to do a little bit of massaging to get it all to fit with their bigger picture.

How The ClanDestine may connect to Ms. Marvel

The key component of the origin of The ClanDestine that could connect the largely unknown Marvel characters is of course their relationship to their Djinn matriarch and the magical gem she once inhabited.

Djinn are mythical beings derived from Arabic and Islamic religious traditions who inhabit a multitude of spiritual roles in different situations and cultures. Given Ms. Marvel's strong focus on her family, religion, and heritage, there's a not-impossible chance that Marvel Studios could choose to adapt one of the few aspects of Arabic and Islamic lore that has made it into Marvel Comics.

After all, the studio is already bringing in Greek mythology via Zeus and Olympus in Thor: Love and Thunder, itself based on Norse myth to start with, so it's entirely possible Marvel Studios could also be drawing on stories from other cultures as well.

If so, subbing in a family history with ties to a Djinn would be a fairly simple way to write out Kamala's comic book connections to Inhumans, who have yet to be a strong presence in the MCU. Aside from their ill-fated and ill-received single-season ABC TV series, the only sign of Inhumans in the MCU is the cameo of Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (with actor Anson Mount reprising the role from the TV show in a very different form), and he didn't exactly offer up a whole bunch of exposition to set up Ms. Marvel just a few weeks down the road.

The resemblance of Kamala Khan's bracelet to the Kree weapons known as the Nega-Bands and the similar, related Eternals weapons known as the Quantum Bands could suggest the possibility of the Kree or Eternals, both of whom are established MCU presences, as possible substitutions for the Inhumans in Kamala's MCU origin as Ms. Marvel.

But the show's thematic connections to family, heritage, religion, and culture, along with the specific familial relationship between Kamala Khan and her maternal grandmother as the one-time owner of her bracelet, hint that Marvel Studios may at least draw on concepts from the ClanDestine for Kamala's revised superhero origin.

For one thing, there's bound to be some reason beyond the bracelet that people other than Kamala have been hinted at receiving similar powers in the streaming series, as suggested by the glimpse at an apparent gang of teen villains in early trailers as well as the presence of the character Kamran in the show.

In comics, Kamran is a fellow Inhuman who becomes a love interest for Kamala Khan before betraying her to a villain known as Lineage who wishes to conquer the Inhumans (a whole can of worms for a different day). Kamran could be a simple love interest in the MCU, but in comics, the story of Kamran's betrayal formed a seminal moment for Kamala Khan as a superhero, so it's likely to be repeated on screen.

Could Kamran and the other characters who may get powers similar to Kamala's somehow be ClanDestine as well? If so, that's another element taken from comic books that could help use the ClanDestine concept to carve out a unique, proprietary place for Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel in the MCU where she can explore similar stories to her comic book history learning about her connections to the Inhumans.

And of course, there's always the chance that elements of the ClanDestine could be mixed with ideas from other Marvel concepts - even the Inhumans - as well. Whatever the case, it's likely to be a key component of the story of Ms. Marvel as it airs weekly on Disney Plus.

