Constantine and the Robins get their own Young Adult books from DC

Two new Young Adult graphic novels have been announced by DC - Teen Titans: Robin and Constantine: Distorted Illusions. First reported by IGN , both of the series are written by Kami Garcia, who has a string of successes on the DC YA front with the Teen Titans OGNs.

Constantine: DIstorted Illusions (Image credit: Isaac Goodheart (DC))

In Constantine: DIstorted Illusions, a teenage version of the Hellblazer takes center stage - alongside his punk rock band, Mucus Membrane.

Originally introduced in Hellblazer #11 by Jamie Delano and Richard Piers-Rayner, Mucus Membrane was Constantine's band he had as a teenager with his friend/guitarist Gary Lester. They frequently played at a Newcastle spot called the Casanova Club, backed up by a bassist named Les, a drummer named Beano, and an unnamed keyboardist.

The band is being revised somewhat for Distorted Illusions, which follows Constantine as he learns about the dark arts while joining the band in the United States.The unnamed women on the cover are two of the members of Mucus Membrane.

Isaac Goodheart is drawing Constantine: Distorted Illusions, after working on the previous DC YA book, Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale.

Teen Titans: Robin (Image credit: Gabriel Picolo (DC))

Teen Titans: Robin by Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo will spotlight both the original Robin, Dick Grayson, as well as the newest Boy Wonder - Damian Wayne. One is Batman's adopted son, and the other is actually his biological son.

Teen Titans: Robin will be the fourth book in the YA Teen Titans series, following Garcia and Picolo's Raven, Beast Boy, and Beast Boy Loves Raven.

According to IGN, both Teen Titans: Robin and Constantine: Distorted Illusions will be in DC's January 2021 solicitations. Look for those coming soon on Newsarama.