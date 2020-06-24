Comic Book Legal Defense Fund executive director Charles Brownstein resigns

The board of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF) has announced that its longtime Executive Director Charles Brownstein has resigned. No reason has publicly been given by the CBLDF about the situation, however Heat Vision reports that was due to renewed focus on a 2005 incident of alleged assault by Brownstein.

The CBLDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Portland, Oregon, founded to "protect the First Amendment rights of the comics art form and its community of retailers, creators, publishers, librarians, and readers" according to its website. The organization has argued for the protection of 'freedom of speech' relating to comics, including attempted censorship of comics by local, state, and federal governments.

"The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund has accepted the resignation of Charles Brownstein as Executive Director, effective immediately," reads the CBLDF statement.

"Our organization exists to serve the comics community and the First Amendment, and we can’t do that without an open and honest discourse. We believe our organization’s management and staff should be representative of and responsive to the community they serve. As we move forward, it will be with a renewed focus on accountability and transparency. And as we plan for the future with new leadership in place, we will work with our staff and human resources experts to continue developing policies that will make us a stronger organization."

"We hear and understand the concerns of our community and recognize that this is only a first step in building greater trust and understanding regarding our mission and how it is carried out."

Brownstein has worked as CBLDF's executive director since March 2002. In 2006, comic artist Taki Soma alleged he assaulted her at the November 2005 Mid-Ohio Con. Brownstein denied the allegations in a 2006 statement shared with The Comics Journal.

New focus was brought to this case in the past few days following new allegations of sexual misconduct by several members of the comic book industry. Over the weekend, prominent creators including Brian Michael Bendis, Frank Miller, and James Tynion IV spoke out against Brownstein and perceived faults by the CBLDF - with Tynion encouraging a boycott of the organization until Brownstein was "removed".